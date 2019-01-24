World

Melbourne, Australia, set to roast on hottest day in decade

The Associated Press

January 24, 2019 07:28 PM

Mark Baker AP Photo
MELBOURNE, Australia

Melbourne residents have been warned that they could endure power outages on Friday as Australia's second-largest city is forecast to experience its hottest day in a decade.

The Victoria state capital, with a population of 5 million, is set to reach 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit). That would be Melbourne's hottest day since Feb. 7, 2009 — a day of catastrophic wildfires that than is remembered as Black Saturday.

That day, the temperature soared to 46.4 C (115.5 F). Wildfires killed 173 people and razed more than 2,000 homes in Victoria.

Scores of wildfires are raging in southeast Australia, with authorities warning the fire risk is high.

Victoria Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said three power generators had shut down on Friday, as infrastructure struggled to keep up with demand.

