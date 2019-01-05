Sweden: No Ebola virus detected in hospital patient

CAPTION CORRECTS DATE TO FEB. 4, 2009 In this Feb. 4, 2009 photo, a view of the exterior of the University Hospital in Enkoping, Sweden, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Officials say a Swedish hospital has reported a suspected case of the deadly Ebola virus, adding the patient has been isolated. Region Uppsala, which oversees several hospitals and medical clinics north of Stockholm, says a test had been carried out on the patient who was not identified, adding a result would be available late Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. TT News Agency via AP Henrik Montgomery