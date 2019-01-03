3 dead as gas station fire in Kabul spreads to building

An Afghan official says an overnight fire that began at a gas station in the Afghan capital and spread to a nearby apartment complex has killed three people and injured 27 others.
Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayer says six women are in critical condition in a hospital.
Saifullah, an eyewitness who, like many Afghans uses only one name, says the fire began shortly after midnight at a gas station in Kabul's eastern Macroyan neighborhood. It quickly spread to a nearby cement block apartment complex.
Police officials contacted by The Associated Press say the fire is still under investigation and have so far refused to speculate on the cause.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Eyewitnesses say a gas-filled tanker parked on the gas station premises also caught fire, causing the blaze to spread quickly.
Comments