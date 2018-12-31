London police arrest 39 for attempted murder after stabbing

British police say 39 people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in west London.
Police said Monday that the victim was a man in his 30s who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident took place early Monday morning on Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith.
The suspects were arrested at a property near the scene and are being questioned. They have not been identified or charged.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Police did not reveal details about the incident.
Comments