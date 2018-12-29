Brazil military academy offers glimpse of next government

In this Dec. 1, 2018 photo, Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, left, and Minister of Defense, Gen.Joaquim Silva e Luna, attend a graduation ceremony at the Agulhas Negras Military Academy in Resende, Brazil. "I am very happy to be in this house that formed me. I owe almost everything in this life to the beloved Brazilian army," said Bolsonaro, during the ceremony. Leo Correa AP Photo