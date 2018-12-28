Bangladesh’s growth-minded iron lady vies for re-election

Bangladeshi women check their names in the voters list pasted on the wall outside a polling station ahead of the general elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Bangladesh heads for the 11th National Parliamentary Election on Dec. 30, amid opposition allegations that thousands of its leaders and activists have been arrested to weaken them. But authorities say the arrests are not politically motivated and the opposition is trying to create chaos ahead of elections. Anupam Nath AP Photo