Egypt ‘s 2 ex-presidents appear in the same courtroom

FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi raises his hands as he sits behind glass in a courtroom, at the national police academy in a Cairo suburb, Egypt. On Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, two former Egyptian presidents appeared in the same Cairo courtroom. The 90-year-old Mubarak testified in a retrial of Mohammed Morsi. Mubarak whose nearly three-decade rule was ended by a popular uprising in 2011, was seen walking into the courtroom with a cane along with his two sons Alaa and Gamal. Ahmed Omar, File AP Photo