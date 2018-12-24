Elephants join search in Thailand for missing 2-year-old boy

In this Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, photo released by Suphan Buri City, four mahouts and their elephants start a search operation for a two-year-old Myanmar boy who went missing, in Suphan Buri, Thailand. The four elephants mounted by their mahouts joined the search for Sului Piew who has been missing in Thailand for a week, as hundreds of rescuers comb through a sugarcane field for traces of the missing child since Dec. 17. (Suphan Buri City via AP) AP