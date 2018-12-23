South Korea fines BMW $10 million over several engine fires

South Korean Transport Ministry officials and members of investigative panel on BMW engine bow during a press conference as damaged gears of a BMW which engine had caught fire are displayed at the government complex in Seoul, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. South Korea says it will fine BMW 11.2 billion won ($9.9 million) and file a criminal complaint against the company with state prosecutors over an allegedly botched response to dozens of engine fires reported in the country. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo