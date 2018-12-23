As Syria war winds down, refugees stay put despite hardships

In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, photo, Syrian refugees women walk in front of Ouzai refugee compound in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. A much touted Russian initiative to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees has fizzled out, with the return of only about 114,000 Syrians - out of more than 5 million in the region and Europe. In Lebanon, which hosts the highest ratio of refugees per capita, most of the estimated 1.2 million Syrians say the intend to stay put, citing economic concerns, ongoing fighting and destroyed homes. Bilal Hussein AP Photo