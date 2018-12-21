Colombia president: Rebel wanted in journalist killings dead

Colombia's President Ivan Duque says the leader of a rebel dissident group believed responsible for the murders of three Ecuadorian press workers is dead.
Duque announced in a televised address Friday evening that Walter Arizala has been killed. The man known by the alias Guacho was one of the nation's most wanted fugitives.
Authorities say his holdout faction of rebels from the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is behind a wave of violence rattling communities in southern Colombia.
Duque provided no details on how Arizala was killed other than to say he died in a "heroic operation" by the military and police.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The president added that many Colombians "can now sleep peacefully because one of the most horrendous criminals our country has ever known has fallen."
Comments