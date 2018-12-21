Nepal bus crashes in mountainous area, 21 killed and 15 hurt

A bus carrying college students and teachers drove off a highway in a mountainous area, leaving 21 people dead and 15 injured.
Police said Friday the passengers were returning from an educational tour when the bus plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 500 meters (1,640 feet) in western Nepal.
Rescue operations were difficult because the crash happened in a remote area and the wreckage was scattered.
The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Vehicle crashes in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.
The accident happened a week after truck veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 16 people.
