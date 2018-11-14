Architects, activists slam Jerusalem Old City cable car plan

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2013 file photo, the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound is seen in Jerusalem’s old city. Israel plans to build a cable car to relieve traffic in Jerusalem’s Old City. The project has united architects and Palestinian activists in opposition to a project they say is an eyesore to a picturesque landscape and a ploy to entrench Israeli control over the city’s contested eastern sector. Sebastian Scheiner, File AP Photo