Jordan sentences 10 for 2016 castle attack claimed by IS

Guards surround the defendants’ cage in state security court as judges sentenced 10 defendants to prison, with terms ranging from three years to life, for their role in an Islamic State attack on the Karak castle, a popular tourist site, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Amman Jordan. The December 2016 attack killed 14 people, including a Canadian tourist and marked the first time IS extremists claimed responsibility for a large-scale attack on a civilian site in Jordan. Raad Adayleh AP Photo