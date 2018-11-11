Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - In this Monday, March 5, 2018, file photo, a Vietnamese passenger boat sails past U.S aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as it docks in Danang Bay, Vietnam. Over this last week, China demanded the United States stop sending ships and military aircraft close to its South China Sea island claims during talks to prepare for a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping later this month. Hau Dinh, File AP Photo