Events canceled, editor expelled: Hong Kong’s losing freedom

In this Nov. 9, 2018, photo, Chinese dissident writer Ma Jian speaks to media after arriving Hong Kong international airport. Concerns have been raised about freedom of expression in Hong Kong following the cancellation of literary and artistic events and the refusal to allow a Financial Times editor to enter the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The author Ma Jian is still planning to enter the city amid plans to arrange an alternative venue, while Chinese-Australian artist Badiucao’s show was called-off after alleged threats from Chinese authorities. Financial Times’ Victor Mallet was turned around at the airport. Kin Cheung AP Photo