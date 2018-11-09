France seizes jet at takeoff after Ryanair doesn’t pay bill

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, a Ryanair jetplane parks at the airport in Weeze, Germany. French authorities have seized a Ryanair plane and forced 149 passengers to disembark because of a dispute over subsidies to the Irish airline. The French civil aviation authority announced Friday, Nov. 9 it had impounded the plane on the tarmac of the Bordeaux-Merignac airport as a “last resort.” Martin Meissner, file AP Photo