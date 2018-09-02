UN agency: Trips across Mediterranean fall, but risks rise

FILE - This Sunday, June 24, 2018, file photo provided by the Libyan Coast Guard shows migrants on a ship intercepted offshore near the town of Gohneima, east of the capital, Tripoli. The United Nations refugee agency says people smugglers are taking greater risks to ferry their human cargo toward Europe as Libya’s coast guard intercepts more and more boats carrying migrants, increasing the likelihood that those on board may die during the Mediterranean journeys. (Libyan Coast Guard via AP, File) AP