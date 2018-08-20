As US pushes Tehran, Iran recalls American-backed 1953 coup

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 1951 file photo, Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh rides on the shoulders of cheering crowds in Tehran’s Majlis Square, outside the parliament building, after reiterating his oil nationalization views to his supporters. In 2018, as Iran deals with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the nuclear deal with world powers, more are invoking the 1953 CIA-backed coup that toppled Mossadegh as proof the U.S. cannot be trusted. (AP Photo, File)