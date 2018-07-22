Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro sings Brazil’s national anthem next to his wife Michelle, right, and lawyer Janaina Paschoal during the National Social Liberal Party convention where he accepted the party’s nomination in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 22, 2018. The far-right congressman is running in distant second to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in jail, and promises to clean house ahead of October elections. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro sings Brazil’s national anthem next to his wife Michelle, right, and lawyer Janaina Paschoal during the National Social Liberal Party convention where he accepted the party’s nomination in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 22, 2018. The far-right congressman is running in distant second to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in jail, and promises to clean house ahead of October elections. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Leo Correa AP
Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro sings Brazil’s national anthem next to his wife Michelle, right, and lawyer Janaina Paschoal during the National Social Liberal Party convention where he accepted the party’s nomination in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 22, 2018. The far-right congressman is running in distant second to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in jail, and promises to clean house ahead of October elections. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Leo Correa AP

World

High-polling rightist candidate joins Brazil president race

The Associated Press

July 22, 2018 05:31 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO

Far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro formally announced his candidacy for Brazil's presidential election Sunday, joining a race in which he is currently polling second after jailed ex-President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who will likely be barred from running.

Thousands of supporters wearing Bolsonaro shirts showed up at the rally cheering, honking air horns, waving flags. Many mimicked guns with their fingers - a hand sign that the former military officer has made popular.

Bolsonaro told the crowd he would change the status quo if he won the election. He spoke about helping police to crack down on crime, filling his Cabinet with military officers and taking Brazil out of the Paris climate accord.

The candidate has not nominated a vice president to run with him yet.

  Comments  