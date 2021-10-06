Bribery trial opens for Philadelphia union boss, city leader

Johnny "Doc" Dougherty walks to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, to face charges in his corruption trial. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP

Opening statements are set to start Tuesday in the corruption trial of a powerful Philadelphia labor leader and the city official he’s accused of keeping on the union payroll.

The trial comes two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, City Council member Bobby Henon and several members of the local electricians union. The indictment accuses them of using illegal means to keep a tight grip on construction jobs in the Philadelphia region.

The charges have been split into at least two trials.

The case opening Tuesday involves Dougherty’s relationship with Henon, a former union electrician. Prosecutors say Dougherty pressed Comcast Corp. to steer $2 million worth of electrical work to a friend as the media giant negotiated a new cable lease with the city, and had Henon investigate a towing company that seized Dougherty’s car.

Dougherty insists he committed no crimes and will walk free after the estimated six-week trial. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

As the case got underway Tuesday, one of the 12 jurors chosen Monday was replaced with an alternate for unspecified reasons, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.