John Legend joins The Temptations musical producing team

Jelani Remy, from left, Matt Manuel, John Legend, Jawan M. Jackson, Nik Walker and James Harkness arrive at the 74th annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in New York.

At the Tony Awards, John Legend played live with cast members from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Now he's going further and joining the show's producing team.

Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious from Get Lifted Film Co. are backing the musical about The Temptations, which is preparing to return to Broadway on Oct. 16.

"This is a musical I love and a story I want to help share. In this pivotal time, it’s so important that we support and maintain Broadway, an essential part of the soul of New York and the entire nation. I’m honored to be a part of the ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ team and the return of Broadway,” Legend said in a statement.

“Ain’t Too Proud” traces the rise of R&B group The Temptations, who sang such hits as “Just My Imagination,” “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” This year marks the 60th anniversary of the group's founding and a new album is due next year, kicked off by the single “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No” written by Smokey Robinson.

Get Lifted’s recent releases include documentaries “Giving Voice” and “40 Years a Prisoner,” the HBO docuseries “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” the IFC and AMC comedy series “Sherman’s Showcase” and Netflix rap competition “Rhythm + Flow.”

Legend and his team also helped produce a 2017 Broadway production of August Wilson’s “Jitney,” for which they won the Tony for best play revival.