AP Week in Pictures: Global

Police are reflected in a puddle of water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. Friday marks the start of a weeklong registration period for candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) AP

SEPT. 25 - OCT 1, 2021

From worshippers celebrating the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Iraq, to a crowd dancing in a club in Amsterdam, to an Indigenous woman and her son watching wild vicuña in a Bolivian village, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/