Report: Amtrak cross-country train derails in Montana

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday in central Montana, the KXLY TV station reported.

The train derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, KXLY said.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago with a stop in Spokane, Washington, KXLY reported.