National

Report: Amtrak cross-country train derails in Montana

The Associated Press

HAVRE, Mont.

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday in central Montana, the KXLY TV station reported.

The train derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, KXLY said.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago with a stop in Spokane, Washington, KXLY reported.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

September 25, 2021 7:19 PM

National

Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land

September 25, 2021 7:18 PM

National

Sheriff: Florida deputy not going to survive shooting

September 25, 2021 7:18 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service