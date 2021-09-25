The Latest: Roadside bomb hits Taliban car, at least 1 hurt

Taliban fighters enjoy a boat ride in the Qargha dam, outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban official says a roadside bomb has hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing Saturday. The Islamic State group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan, has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.

Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.

An official at Nangarhar provincial hospital said the bomb killed a Taliban militant and wounded seven others, including four civilians. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not allowed to speak to media.

The Taliban have battled with IS since its emergence in Afghanistan in 2014. The burgeoning IS affiliate has claimed responsibility for most recent attacks, including the horrific bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service personnel and 169 Afghans during last month’s chaotic evacuations.

— Tameem Akhgar in Istanbul

