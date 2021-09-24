Check your fridge for this recalled ready-to-eat salad, officials say

Ready-to-eat salads from Ready Pac Foods Inc., were recalled on Sept. 23, 2021. Anchovies in the salad dressing had not been declared on the packaging, but no “adverse reactions” have been reported. U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service

A recalled ready-to-eat salad shouldn’t be eaten, officials said.

Ready Pac Foods Inc. issued a recall for 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat salads due to an undeclared allergen, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release on Thursday.

Stores nationwide received the recalled salads, the government agency said.

Recalled products include Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad, Signature Farms Cafe Bowl Chef Salad, Kroger Chef Salad Kit for One, Little Salad Bar Chef Salad and Kroger Garden Salad with Chicken and Bacon.

The mislabeled ranch salad dressing, produced by Litehouse Inc., contains anchovies that are not listed on the label, the government agency said.

Establishment numbers “M-18502B,” “P-18502B,” “M-32081,” or “P-32081” can be found on the packaged salad next to the use by date.

Photos of the salad packaging can be found here.

Any recalled salads produced between Aug. 27 and Sept. 19 should be thrown away or returned, the agency said.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the agency said. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Food safety questions can be answered by calling the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.

