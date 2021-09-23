Multiple people injured in shooting at Kroger grocery store in Tennessee, reports say

Multiple people were injured Thursday following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, officials say. AP

Multiple people are injured after an active shooter opened fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store in Tennessee, officials said.

The shooting happened at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, a city about 25 miles east of Memphis, a city spokesperson told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Fox 13 in Memphis reported nine people have been shot, while other news outlets reported “multiple” victims.

The Memphis Police Department said its officers are at the scene of the shooting.

BREAKING UPDATE: An updated look at the Collierville Kroger scene after a reported shooting



https://t.co/GOJ7UaeiVE pic.twitter.com/VDCpDY3xYB — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) September 23, 2021 Collierville Kroger employees hugging each other tight after multiple people were shot inside the store pic.twitter.com/iD6MVNs7Ji — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) September 23, 2021 Active shooter situation at the Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee. Video taken by Jason Lusk. pic.twitter.com/PaZNBSIfaM — Chad  (@ChadBlue83) September 23, 2021

