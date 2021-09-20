National
Two students shot at Virginia high school, police say. Here’s what we know so far
At least four students were hurt during a shooting at a Virginia high school on Monday, according to local law enforcement.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face and a 17-year-old girl was shot in her lower leg at Heritage High School, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said during a news conference. Two more students were taken to the hospital after they were hurt trying to evacuate the school.
One of the students had a “sprained or broken arm” and another had “asthma issues,” the chief said. Law enforcement was still working to confirm whether a fifth person had also been taken to the hospital.
None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.
“I thank God for that,” Drew said.
Police said a male juvenile is in custody. No other information about the suspect was released.
Police were called to Heritage High School at 11:38 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, the chief said. Nearly 1,200 students in grades 9 through 12 attend the school, which is located about 70 miles southeast of Richmond in Newport News, Virginia.
Law enforcement confirmed the shooting in a news release to the public just after 12:15 p.m.
Students were immediately evacuated to the tennis courts while law enforcement searched “every inch of the school,” Drew told reporters.
“Evidence has been recovered at the scene. It is believed that the suspect is known to the victims,” police said in a 2 p.m. update.
School officials are still working to reunite parents with students, some of whom left their cell phones in the building when they evacuated, said George Parker III, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools.
He said the school will likely move to remote learning for the next few days while officials work toward a safe return to campus.
“No superintendent, no teacher or principal would want to ever go through this situation — just seeing the faces of our students and how afraid they were under these circumstances, and our staff, who were traumatized,” Parker said.
The FBI is assisting in the school shooting investigation.
This story was originally published September 20, 2021 1:53 PM.
