AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

A Hezbollah supporter fires a rocket-propelled grenade in the air to celebrate the arrival of Iranian fuel tankers to Lebanon, in the eastern town of Baalbek, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The delivery violates U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
A Hezbollah supporter fires a rocket-propelled grenade in the air to celebrate the arrival of Iranian fuel tankers to Lebanon, in the eastern town of Baalbek, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The delivery violates U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Bilal Hussein AP

SEPT. 11 - 17, 2021

From 9/11 commemorations in New York, to scenes of daily life in Afghanistan, to a dramatic collision at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

