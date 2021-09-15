Voter ID ad campaign planned to help with Georgia election law

ATLANTA — Georgia’s government is soon launching radio ads, local newspaper announcements and print brochures to promote free ID cards for voters who need them to cast a ballot.

The marketing campaign is funded by $250,000 budgeted by the Georgia General Assembly last spring along with the state’s new voting law, which requires state ID cards or other documents to cast an absentee ballot.

The public information effort will start in October and focus on letting Georgians know they can obtain free voter identification cards through the Department of Driver Services.

House Speaker David Ralston said he sought the funding to address concerns that not all voters have a state ID. About 272,000 of Georgia’s 7.7 million registered voters lack an ID number linked to their voter information, according to state election records.

“It’s not only increasing security levels, but also making voting more accessible,” said Ralston, a Republican. “And this is one more way we can do that.”

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Department of Driver Services also plans to provide information about voter IDs at community centers, food banks, senior centers and libraries.

About $200,000 will go toward ads on local radio, including a potential sponsorship of Atlanta Braves games, along with ads in local newspapers and through social media. The remaining $50,000 would pay for brochures, posters and mailing costs.

The state’s voting law passed last spring requires voters to submit a driver’s license number, state ID number or a copy of another form of ID when requesting and returning an absentee ballot. Georgia has required all in-person voters to present photo ID since 2008.

Free voter ID cards are available at any Department of Driver Services office with proof of identification documents.