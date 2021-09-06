6-year-old girl dies at Colorado adventure park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 6-year-old Colorado Springs girl died Sunday while on a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

The amusement park is shut down Monday and Tuesday, according to its Facebook page, out of “respect and concern for all parties involved.”

Authorities and emergency personnel were dispatched, and an investigation is underway, the park reported.

The incident involved the Haunted Mine Drop, park officials said. The attraction opened in 2017 as the first drop ride to descend underground, plunging in the dark more than seven floors inside Iron Mountain.

Park visitors are required to sign a release of liability waiver for rides.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

