Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting injures 7 in downtown Athens, Ga.

ATLANTA — More than half a dozen people were injured early Sunday when a man pulled out a gun during a fight in downtown Athens, Georgia, and opened fire into a crowd.

Athens police are still looking for 21-year-old Pharoah Devonell Williams, who they say started shooting during a dispute in the area of East Clayton and North Jackson streets.

Seven people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident, which happened about 2 a.m., according to Athens police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Authorities said a group of people were involved in a “large fight,” but did not specify how the conflict started.

Police have not said how Williams was identified as a suspect, but said he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Williams currently has numerous arrests warrants stemming from this incident,” Barnett said.