5-year-old accidentally shoots and kills mom with gun in home, Arizona cops say

A 38-year-old Casa Grande, Arizona, woman died Friday morning when her 5-year-old son accidentally shot her in the chest, police say.

The woman was flown to a Chandler hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest after the 6:20 a.m. incident, but later died, police wrote in a press release.

Officers found a handgun in the apartment and believe the woman’s 5-year-old son accidentally shot her. Police did not say how the boy acquired the gun.

Her three other children, ages 4 to 12, and her 40-year-old boyfriend also were home at the time, police said. None were injured.

“This is a stark reminder that owning and safeguarding a firearm is a serious responsibility and should be a priority in anyone’s home or business, especially if children are present,” police said.

Casa Grande is a city of 55,000 between Phoenix and Tucson.

