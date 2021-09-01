Sailors and Marines on active duty must be fully vaccinated in 90 days, Navy says

SAN DIEGO — Active duty sailors and Marines have 90 days — until Nov. 28 — to get fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, the Navy said in a news release Wednesday. Reservists have 120 days, until Dec. 28, to do the same.

The order comes after the Food and Drug Administration formally approved the Pfizer vaccine. However, any of the vaccines available under the emergency use authorization, such as those from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, will fulfill the Pentagon's requirement, the Navy said. The Marine Corps is part of the Navy department.

"Vaccinating every eligible service member improves readiness and ensures our Sailors and Marines are equipped with the biological body armor needed to protect ourselves from biological threats," said Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, the Navy's surgeon general, in a statement.

According to the Navy's latest numbers, almost 80% of its active duty sailors are fully vaccinated. The Pentagon said decisions about service members seeking medical or religious exemptions to the vaccine order will be made according to the regulations of their branch of service.

In a message to the fleet, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro wrote that the order to get vaccinated is a lawful one and that failure to obey could result in administrative and disciplinary action.