Company recalls all its cherry butter. The problem can be ‘serious or life threatening’

All 10-ounce jars of Rocky Top Farms Cherry Butter got recalled by Rocky Top Farms after the latest label goof-up causing a serious food allergy danger.

The cherry butter has milk. That’s not stated on the label. And, as the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “People who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

Production has been suspended until the FDA and Rocky Top know this problem has been solved.

If there’s no chance the cherry butter will be served to someone with a milk allergy, spread as needed. Otherwise, return the cherry butter to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Those who bought the cherry butter online or have questions can call Rocky Top at 231-350-0985, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

