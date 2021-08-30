Chicago Public Schools fully reopens today for first time in 18 months as COVID rages on: ‘I’m happy and worried’

CHICAGO – The grassy field at Chicago Vocational Career Academy turned into a whirlwind of activity Friday for Chicago Public Schools’ final back-to-school bash. A DJ blasted tunes, teenage boys tossed a football, children cooled off with snow cones and 6-year-old Ma’Laysia Coleman selected a neon pink Trailmaker Classic from a table of free backpacks. She’ll carry it Monday when she heads to Bouchet Elementary Math & Science Academy in South Shore for her first real first day of school.

Ma’Laysia spent all of kindergarten at home learning on a computer and said she is looking forward to “drawing pictures” with her new class. But her grandmother, Renee Parson-Bell, has mixed feelings. She’s glad to be done with remote learning — “that was frustrating” — but she’s concerned about how students will be socially distanced inside classrooms. CPS is promising students will be kept 3 feet apart “whenever possible.”

“The rooms are not that big,” Parson-Bell said. “CPS is already overcrowded.”

CPS is preparing for hundreds of thousands of students to head back to classrooms Monday — the first complete resumption of in-person learning since the pandemic forced classes to go online in March 2020. Some students reentered buildings in the winter and spring, but the majority chose to continue their studies electronically.

As the pandemic rages on, a new normal awaits the students who return Monday. Everyone will be masked. Meals will be staggered between classrooms and cafeterias. Some students will be tested for COVID-19 once a week with a nasal swab. But for first graders around the city, Monday represents their first shot at a traditional school experience. In interviews with the Tribune, first graders and their parents shared optimism for a successful school year despite the rise of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.

“We are just so excited that she gets to go back in person full time and that her first day gets to be at the school with the teachers. She started kindergarten on a computer, and her first-day-of-school picture last year was in her bedroom in front of a laptop,” Humboldt Park parent Kunur Tucker said about her incoming first grader Meera.

“I’m already feeling really, really hopeful about the school year, but of course then there’s the delta variant and increased infection rates with children and more hospitalizations with children. I’m trying to manage my own expectations that things could change, depending on how healthy everyone stays in the next coming months.”

CPS has touted a variety of safety protections for the new school year, but the Chicago Teachers Union, a few dozen elected officials and some parents say these measures need to be strengthened. Social distancing has been cut from 6 feet to 3 feet, where possible. Weekly COVID-19 testing for students is not required, except for unvaccinated or half-vaccinated athletes during their sports seasons. CPS employees have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, but there is no such mandate for eligible students.

In a letter Friday to CPS, CTU President Jesse Sharkey reiterated the union’s proposal to increase vaccination rates through 100 school-based events per week, student home visits and incentives such as rental assistance and cash. CPS officials said last week the district has administered some 2,500 doses via school events, regional clinics and mobile sites. Shots are available at eight school-based health centers and at vaccination clinics at four high schools, and CPS says there are plans for more mobile vaccination events.

Nevertheless, the school year is starting with fewer than half of eligible Chicago kids fully vaccinated. About 45% of Chicago kids 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, according to city data from last week, while nearly 58% have had at least one dose.

It’s unclear how many CPS kids are inoculated against COVID-19. First graders — and nearly all other elementary school students — are too young for the shots.

“Obviously, our son is not vaccinated. With numbers going up, it gives us a little uneasiness, but at the same time, I’m excited for him to get back into the routine and be back around some of his friends that he hasn’t seen all summer,” Bucktown parent Tim Moran said. His 6-year-old son, Owen, is looking forward to “everything” about school starting, especially reconnecting with friends he made when he went to Jonathan Burr Elementary School in the final weeks of the last school year.

Moran and other parents who talked with the Tribune acknowledged having to be flexible this year. CTU and CPS are still negotiating the terms of a fall reopening agreement, with the union promising not to “sign off on half-measures.”

Some of the district’s safety plans were revealed just last week, and questions remain about how CPS will execute its testing program, how many positive cases could upend the in-person system and how simultaneous teaching will work if someone in the building gets infected.

For first graders, the entire classroom may be directed to quarantine if one student tests positive. The kids would learn over the computer during the quarantine period, which lasts 14 days. It’s up to individual schools to determine how these lessons will unfold.

“That’s incredibly inconvenient and distressing, but I understand where (CPS is) coming from and what they’re trying to accomplish. Safety is important,” Logan Square father Brian Josias said about the quarantine policy. His daughter, Eliana, is eager for art class, but admits she’s a bit nervous about entering first grade in person because it’s “just kind of new.”

Six-year-old Charles Quinn said he’s “excited to draw and color” with his friends at Ravenswood Elementary School and show off his dinosaur hoodie. His mom, Margaret Quinn, said she’s planning some fanfare for Monday.

“I am a little regretful that he missed the big kindergarten first day of school. We tried to make it special last year when he went back to hybrid school, but it still felt a little strange because the class sizes were so small,” Quinn said.

It’s not known how many students will return to school this week. Interim CPS CEO José Torres has said that 100,000 students — nearly a third of last year’s enrollment — were at risk of not reengaging. CPS said last week that efforts were made to visit the homes of more than 18,000 students and to reach nearly 85,000 students through “targeted interventions” such as phone calls and direct marketing campaigns. The district also hosted back-to-school bashes around the city to build enthusiasm for the new year.

At Friday’s event, Jhené Pittman was literally blue from her snow cone and cotton candy and upbeat about returning to Caldwell Math and Science Academy in the Stony Island Park neighborhood for first grade.

“I love my teacher,” said Jhené, who attended kindergarten in person for part of the last school year. Her mom, Brittany Atwood, is on the fence about her heading back.

“I’m kind of in between,” Atwood said. “I’m happy and worried. Since the spring, COVID has changed.”

(Chicago Tribune reporter Alison Bowen contributed.)