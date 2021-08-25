National

Small plane lands on Interstate 5 north of San Diego

The Associated Press

DEL MAR, Calif.

A small airplane made an emergency landing on an interstate highway north of San Diego on Tuesday, causing a huge traffic jam.

The two occupants of the single-engine aircraft appeared uninjured, the California Highway Patrol said on its traffic incident web page.

The plane landed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and came to rest partially on the center divider. A large section of its right wing was broken off.

At least one vehicle stopped along the freeway appeared to be damaged in a scene broadcast from a KNSD-TV news helicopter.

Southbound traffic was halted. Northbound traffic moved slowly by on a reduced number of lanes.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

42 migrants arrested after coming ashore in South Florida

August 25, 2021 1:10 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service