Henri to linger in New York before heading across New England

The remains of Tropical Depression Henri will wring itself out across New York state until about midday when larger weather patterns will whisk the storm across New England and into the Atlantic.

The storm has drenched the Northeast for the past two days, bringing record rain to New York City. Central Park got 7.12 inches through Sunday and saw its all-time rainiest hour late Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday as a tropical storm.

Minor and moderate flooding was occurring across northern New Jersey and southern New York, with some communities ordering evacuations Sunday.

“There will be continue heavy rainfall concerns for today,” said Bryan Jackson, a forecaster at the U.S. Storm Prediction Center. “It is stalled over southeast New York and isn’t going to move much until midday.”

A separate storm dumped heavy rain across western and central Tennessee late Friday and into Saturday, dropping as much as 17 inches in McEwen, a small town west of Nashville, said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. At least 22 people died in the resulting floods, according to the Associated Press.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Henri will produce additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It caused a trail of power outages and flooded roads along the coast. Dominion Energy Inc. was forced to reduce output at its Millstone nuclear power plant.

“The flood threat has not yet ended!” the National Weather Service’s New York office warned in a tweet.

Flood warnings and watches stretch from eastern Pennsylvania to southern New Hampshire, the weather service said, but the sun will return to Manhattan Tuesday as temperatures climb to almost 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

A high pressure ridge across the Canadian Maritimes has pinned Henri over New York, but the weather logjam will break up as that wave crosses Ontario into Quebec and gets the weather patterns moving again, Jackson said.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET, about 42,000 customers were without power, mostly in southern Rhode Island, according to Poweroutage.us.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

More than 1,100 flights were canceled Sunday as Henri roared across southern New England. As of Monday, air travel had started to return to normal with few flights being reported scrubbed, according to Flight Aware.