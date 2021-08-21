Jesse Jackson and wife test positive for COVID-19, hospitalized despite being fully vaccinated

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline are in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his organization the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said.

In the statement, the organization said the iconic civil rights leader, 79, and his wife, 77, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in their native Chicago. The group did not disclose their conditions.

Both are fully vaccinated.

Since receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an event at a Chicago South Side hospital in January, Jackson has been a voice for vaccines among the Black community who currently have one of the lowest vaccination rates across the country.

Also in January, Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, was admitted to Northwestern for “abdominal discomfort” and ended up undergoing gallbladder surgery before spending three weeks at a rehabilitation center for a “short period of exercise and therapy.”