History packets saying slaves were ‘treated kindly’ pulled by Utah learning center

Northridge Learning Center, a source of online learning for high schoolers in UT, pulled a U.S. history packet that said slaves were “generally treated kindly. Nancy McKendrick

Nancy McKendrick, a mom of a 16-year-old high school student in Utah, said her daughter was working on a learning packet to make up for a U.S. history class when she was surprised by a passage on slavery.

McKendrick, of South Jordan, said it was Tuesday when her daughter showed her the coursework on the American Civil War, with sections highlighted that said slaves “were generally treated kindly” and “many had reasonable living conditions and hours of service.”

“I was like that’s horrible. I sent it to my siblings and all my sisters and one of them had contacts with Black Lives Matter here,” McKendrick told McClatchy News.

The learning packet was from Northridge Learning Center, which called the text “egregious and unacceptable” and removed it from the curriculum,.

Northridge, which is based in Utah, provides “accredited resources for non-traditional students seeking high school diploma course credits,” according to its website.

“The offending course, including that package, have been immediately removed from our curriculum and we are ensuring that our new history texts are accurate and not ‘whitewashed.’ Further, we sincerely apologize for not recognizing it ourselves, and for any emotional offense or harm it may have caused,” according to statement on Northridge’s website.

Emma Houston, special assistant to the vice president of equity, diversity and inclusion at the University of Utah, told the Salt Lake Tribune that she was “beyond words” that anyone would describe slavery as “kind.”

“The fact of the matter is that Africans were brought to this country in shackles and chains and forced to do manual labor,” Houston said.

The history packet also states: “Many slaves worked so closely with their masters that they were treated as family,” adding that “slaves were considered property so it was not in the best interest of a slaveholder to treat a slave poorly.”

McKendrick said she’s pleased that Northridge is taking steps to correct the issue.

“I was happy that they were addressing it and that they said they would do something about it,” McKendrick said. “... It sounds like they’re really trying to change it now.”