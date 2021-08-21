Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld San Diego

In this March 18, 2015, photo provided by SeaWorld, Amaya, a 6-year-old female orca, swims a the park. Amaya died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, with her animal care specialists by her side in San Diego, Calif. The cause of death will not be known until the results of a post-mortem examination are complete, which may take several weeks. (SeaWorld via AP) AP

A killer whale died unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego and the reason was not immediately known, the aquarium and theme park said Friday.

The 6-year-old female orca named Amaya died Thursday and the cause of death will not be known until results of a post-mortem examination are complete, which could take weeks, SeaWorld's statement said.

“Amaya began showing signs of illness on August 18, and animal care specialists and veterinarians began treating her immediately. Despite her care team’s efforts, Amaya’s condition continued to decline rapidly. Her death was sudden and unexpected,” it said.

SeaWorld said the specialists who cared for Amaya were heartbroken.

“This is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya. She inspired millions of guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species,” the statement said.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Amaya was the youngest of 10 whales at the San Diego park and spent time with her mother Kalia and father Ulises, according to its website.

Described as one of the most playful of the whales, Amaya “helped us gather and share critical information about calf development for researchers studying wild populations,” the site said.