Bomb threat investigation underway near US Capitol as cops report ‘suspicious vehicle’

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, the Library of Congress is seen in Washington. Police were investigating a report Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. AP

This is a developing story and will be updated.







A potential bomb threat involving a suspicious pickup truck parked near the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., has prompted some evacuations on Capitol Hill, police say.

U.S. Capitol Police on Twitter warned people to avoid the area because of an “active bomb threat investigation.”

Office buildings for the Library of Congress and U.S. House of Representatives have been evacuated, CNN reported. The Senate and House are not in session.