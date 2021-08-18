Boater rescued after she drank antifreeze while sailing, California officials say

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew and San Francisco Fire personnel saved a woman from a sailboat near Bodega Bay after she accidentally drank antifreeze. TNS

A woman was rescued after officials said she accidentally drank antifreeze while on a sailboat in California.

The Coast Guard said a 23-year-old woman was saved from a sailboat around 380 miles from Bodega Bay and taken to San Francisco to be treated Tuesday, said petty officer Taylor Bacon, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The woman had accidentally swallowed antifreeze after having set sail for Hawaii in a boat with her father days ago, the publication reported.

The Coast Guard got a notification Monday afternoon about the incident and deployed a helicopter crew from San Diego to the Air Station San Francisco, CBS San Francisco reported.

The crew arrived at the sailboat early Tuesday morning and lowered a swimmer to help get the woman into the helicopter, the station reported.

The woman was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center to be treated, according to the Press Democrat.

Her condition was stable, the Coast Guard said, according to the publication. It’s not clear how she accidentally ingested the liquid.