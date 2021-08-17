230,000 pounds of ball bearings stolen from New Mexico missile range, Army says

George Chacon, 12, left, and his brother Josh, 8, tour the rockets on display at the White Sands Missile Range, Friday Dec. 22, 2006 in White Sands Missile Range, N.M. The base is one of three places where NASA could land the Space Shuttle Discovery. (AP Photo/Rob Carr) Associated Press file

U.S. Army investigators are probing the theft of 230,000 pounds of nickel ball bearings used in explosives research from White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, court documents say.

The ball bearings, valued at $2 million, were sold for scrap after being removed from four holding tanks in a large blast thermal simulator at the range, according to an affidavit for a federal search warrant filed by an Army investigator..

Opened in March, the investigation focuses on a civilian administrator at the base and an El Paso, Texas, contractor, the Army Times reported.

Neither man has been charged, but the administrator no longer works at the missile range, according to the publication.

The former administrator could not be reached and the contractor denied the ball bearings were stolen in a brief phone call, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The missing ball bearings were sold for about $1 million, according to the affidavit.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER