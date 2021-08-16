Man, woman decapitated after slamming into parked semi-truck, California officials say

A man and a woman were decapitated in a car wreck Sunday on the 5 Freeway after crashing with a semi-truck, California Highway Patrol said. The Wichita Eagle

Two people were decapitated after crashing into a semi-truck on the side of a freeway on Sunday, according to California authorities.

A man was driving with a woman in the passenger seat in Sylmar on the 5 Freeway (Interstate 5) and collided with a parked semi-truck, said California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball, KTLA reported.

Both people were decapitated and their names haven’t been released, according to the station.

The semi-truck was parked on the side of the freeway and was rear-ended by the man driving a 2010 Lexus sedan “that failed to maintain the curve in the road just prior to the crash,” City News Service reported, citing a CHP statement.

CHP said that witnesses told them the sedan caught on fire and that the two people inside the sedan died at the scene while the 35-year-old driver of the big rig was unharmed, according to the publication.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“All I felt was a major hit,” the driver of the semi-truck, who asked to not be identified, told the Los Angeles Times. “I felt like I was hit by a semi.”

Speeding likely played a factor in the crash, which is still be investigated, according to KTLA.