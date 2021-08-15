LAPD officer suspended for allegedly striking suspect who is already in custody

The Los Angeles Police Department has suspended one of its officers after it became aware of video showing the officer striking a suspect who was already in custody, officials said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday after a carjacking that ended in the city of San Fernando with the arrest of two suspects, according to an LAPD news release. A community member caught the incident on video, which showed the officer "striking" one of the suspects after he was taken into custody, the release said.

The LAPD said it learned about the video on Sunday and immediately started investigating. The unnamed officer is suspended until the investigation concludes, the police department said.

"The images in the video are deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force," Chief Michel Moore said in the news release.

The LAPD did not respond to calls about the incident.