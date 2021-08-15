National

Average US price of gas rises 3 cents per gallon to $3.25

The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 3 cents over the past three weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices could stop climbing now that crude oil costs have started to fall.

The price at the pump is a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.50 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.74 per gallon.

According to the survey taken Friday, the average price of diesel was $3.33 a gallon, up 2 cents from three weeks earlier.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

2 dead as severe flooding threat persists in southwestern US

August 15, 2021 12:11 PM

National

Church of MLK’s 1st leadership position gets museum funding

August 15, 2021 11:02 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service