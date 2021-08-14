At this point, more than shots needed to slow coronavirus in Virginia, scientists say

A more contagious coronavirus strain is tearing through Virginia at such a fast clip, pandemic analysts think vaccinations alone won’t be enough of a speed bump next month.

A new forecast by University of Virginia scientists indicates that even if the state were able to increase vaccinations to 85% of the population by Labor Day, Virginia would still experience a significant surge in new COVID-19 infections.

As of last week, only 55% were fully inoculated.

“It is simply too late for new vaccinations to bend the curve for September,” according to the report.

Already, case rates in Florida and Louisiana have exceeded the peaks of last winter, and Virginia is likely to follow the same path in the coming weeks. Epidemiologists say the delta variant, which caused devastating outbreaks in India, is responsible for this new wave.

But another forecast simulation by the university scientists shows more than 60,000 potential cases could be avoided with mask-wearing and social distancing.

Across the state, 7.7% of nasal swab tests are coming back positive, according to the Virginia Department of Health. About 1,880 new cases are being diagnosed each day, up nearly 30% from the previous week.

Close to 1 million new infections were reported throughout the country, bringing the total up to 36.3 million last week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Roughly 619,000 Americans have died. About 205.6 million people have had confirmed infections worldwide, with 4.3 million deaths.

Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator, said the shots remain people's best bet against severe illnesses.

About 4.7 million Virginians were fully vaccinated as of Friday — a level that stalled for a month but has recently begun to inch up. Approximately 62% of Virginians have at least one shot.

“COVID is not going to go away after the delta variant, and we are going to see likely future variants,” he said on a call with reporters last week. “We are going to need to learn how to live with this disease, and vaccination has to be the bedrock of that, along with all of these other layers of prevention and mitigation that we’re talking about here.”

Mounting scientific evidence suggests the new strain is more dangerous. Research from Scotland found the delta variant was almost twice as likely to cause hospitalization as previous strains. A recent study from Canada supports that, finding a similar increase in hospitalizations and a quadruple increase in the chance of transfers to an intensive care unit.

The mutated virus also seems to extend the disease, with data from Singapore showing that average sick time was five days longer than for other strains.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that people with severely weakened immune systems, like cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, may get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to help protect them from the coronavirus.

The agency determined the booster should be given to immunosuppressed people at least four weeks after their second dose.

State public health officials were anticipating that change. Most of the Virginians eligible for a third dose are expected to get them from their primary care providers, pharmacies and some health department clinics.

“I don’t think there’s anything that we’re going to need to do differently for this segment of the population,” Avula said.

In some cases, businesses, universities and government agencies are establishing vaccination requirements. All 120,000 state employees will have to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing beginning Sept. 1.

Health experts say vaccination is the most effective defense against the disease, which has killed 11,599 Virginians and infected at least 553,000. Unvaccinated people have made up 98% of Virginia’s COVID-19 cases and 97% of serious illnesses caused by the virus since late January, according to the state health department.

But in July, about 4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were for people who had been fully vaccinated, an early indication the more infectious strain is contributing to so-called “breakthrough” cases. Last week the state stopped providing a tool that allows the public to see the data over shorter periods.

Dr. Lilian Peake, state epidemiologist, said COVID-19 vaccines are still working “extremely well” in protecting people.

Public health officials also strongly recommend that all Virginians ages 2 and older wear masks in indoor places again.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver issued an order Thursday requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in Virginia schools.

The mandate is intended to reduce the spread of the virus, especially among students who aren’t eligible to get inoculated yet. Federal drug regulators aren’t expected to authorize vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 until September or later.

The CDC has advised people in areas where COVID-19 transmission is elevated to resume wearing masks, regardless of their vaccination status. A recent finding showed that vaccinated people can become carriers, able to spread it to others.

Laurie Forlano, the state’s deputy director of epidemiology, said last week most of Virginia’s localities are experiencing substantial or high levels now.

At Eastern Virginia hospitals, emergency room visits for coronavirus-like symptoms have been increasing for 10 weeks and ICU hospitalizations have risen over the past seven weeks.

Eleven new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the region: four in Virginia Beach; two in Newport News; and one each in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Gloucester County and James City County.

Virginia Beach cases soared last week, with 883 new infections. Chesapeake had 521, and Norfolk had 468.

High caseloads are expected in bigger cities, but some communities with fewer people see greater rates of new cases per capita. For last week, Franklin ranked the highest in the region based on population size, at 37 per 100,000 people, but Hampton and Suffolk were close, at 35 each. By comparison, Virginia Beach had 28 per 100,000 and Norfolk had 27.

Here’s a look at vaccination rates throughout the region. These figures do not include the 450,000 doses administered to Virginians by federal agencies, such as the military, because location information has not been provided for them:

—In Virginia Beach, 62% of adults and 52% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 47% of all residents are fully inoculated.

—In Norfolk, 48% of adults and 41% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 35% of all residents are fully inoculated.

—In Newport News, 58% of adults and 47% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 41% of all residents are fully inoculated.

—In Chesapeake, 61% of adults and 50% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 44% of all residents are fully inoculated.

—In Portsmouth, 53% of adults and 43% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 36% of all residents are fully inoculated.

•In Hampton, 57% of adults and 48% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 42% of all residents are fully inoculated.

—In James City County, 75% of adults and 64% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 57% of all residents are fully inoculated.

—In Poquoson, 70% of adults and 58% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 53% of all residents are fully inoculated.

—In York County, 67% of adults and 55% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 50% of all residents are fully inoculated.

—In Suffolk, 60% of adults and 49% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 42% of all residents are fully inoculated.

—In Williamsburg, 55% of adults and 50% of the entire population have at least one dose. About 45% of all residents are fully inoculated.