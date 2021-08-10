California man held in death of his 2 children in Mexico

A California surfing school owner was arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death his two young children in Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, of Santa Barbara, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents while crossing into the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro checkpoint and remained in federal custody, Mexican authorities said.

The arrest came after the bodies of two children, a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found Monday morning by a farmworker at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, said Hiram Sanchez, Baja California’s attorney general.

The girl had been stabbed 12 times, and the boy was stabbed 17 times, he said.

A blood-stained wooden stake also was found, authorities said.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Coleman and the children had checked into a Rosarito hotel on Saturday, but video footage showed them leaving before dawn on Monday, authorities said.

The man later returned alone later that morning and then left the hotel for good, authorities said.

Coleman founded a surfing school in Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police in Santa Barbara said Coleman's wife had reported them missing and said she was concerned for their well-being.

Coleman could face Mexican charges of aggravated murder.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.