Man charged in driving deaths, including hockey coach’s son

A Minnesota man was charged Monday with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide for crashing his car while driving drunk, resulting in the deaths of two passengers, one of whom was the son of the University of Minnesota men's hockey coach.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said James Blue, 51, of Orono, was intoxicated when he crashed his 2017 Bentley Flying Spur in a wooded area near Lake Minnetonka on the night of July 24. The crash killed 20-year-old Mack Motzko, son of Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko, and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, of Maple Grove.

The Orono Police Department said lab results showed Blue’s blood alcohol content to be 0.175, more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota. The vehicle’s airbag module indicated that Blue was going anywhere from 94 to 99 miles per hour seconds before the crash, police said

Police found Blue approximately 10 feet (3.05 meters) in front of the car, having been thrown from the vehicle. He had suffered injuries but was conscious when officers found him, KMSP-TV reports. Blue repeatedly stated to officers that he was “sorry,” and admitted to drinking and being “guilty,” the complaint states.

Hospital staff found THC gummies in Blue’s pocket, along with crushed up white pills and green capsules.